'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO: UN chief

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 10:26 AM

It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against Covid-19," he said, after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP

