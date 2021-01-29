Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 per cent efficacy in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain.
But the positive news was offset by results that showed it was much less effective against a highly transmissible variant...
