You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 6:56 AM

nz_novavax_290127.jpg
US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 per cent efficacy in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 per cent efficacy in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain.

But the positive news was offset by results that showed it was much less effective against a highly transmissible variant...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US, EU diplomacy chiefs discuss 'ways to repair' ties

France welcomes 'active' US in multinational tax talks

ST Engg's mask filters strengthen Singapore's supply chain resilience

Insolvency support for small firms from Jan 29

US economy's growth moderates to 4% in final quarter

Singapore ranked third-least corrupt in world: Transparency International

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US, EU diplomacy chiefs discuss 'ways to repair' ties

[BRUSSELS] The top EU and US diplomats discussed on Thursday on how to "repair" their ties under President Joe Biden...

Jan 29, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

France welcomes 'active' US in multinational tax talks

[PARIS] French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration's "active participation...

Jan 29, 2021 06:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed higher on Thursday as a bounce in Wall Street stocks, gains in airlines and...

Jan 29, 2021 06:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw

[NEW YORK] Oil eased on Thursday as the market focused more on concerns that delays to vaccine rollouts and fresh...

Jan 29, 2021 06:45 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks stage partial rebound from rout

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks staged a partial rebound on Thursday from the prior session's rout following mixed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for