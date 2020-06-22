You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NTU student among 2 Singaporean Covid-19 cases; 262 new cases

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

ym-ntu-220620.jpg
A 22-year-old Nanyang Technological University student is among two new Singaporean cases reported by the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Singapore

He was tested as part of proactive screening for those diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor, said...

