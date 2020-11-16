You are here

Home > Government & Economy

NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong dies at age 53

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 12:47 PM

KwekKokKwong.jpg
Before his appointment at NTUC LearningHub, Kwek served with the Singapore Armed Forces from 1990 to 2012.
PHOTO: NTUC LEARNINGHUB

[SINGAPORE] The chief executive of NTUC LearningHub Kwek Kok Kwong died on Saturday at age 53.

It is believed Kwek collapsed after a cycling session with a group of his friends. He could not be resuscitated after being taken to the hospital.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an NTUC LearningHub spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that NTUC LearningHub CEO (chief executive officer) Kwek Kok Kwong passed away on Nov 14.

"During his nearly eight years with NTUC LearningHub, Kok Kwong was an inspirational CEO who was unwavering in his dedication to serving the training needs of our workers and helping them in their lifelong learning journeys.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all who were touched by his generosity, kindness and compassion. We will miss him dearly."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to his LinkedIn profile, before his appointment at NTUC LearningHub, Kwek served with the Singapore Armed Forces from 1990 to 2012.

He rose to the rank of brigadier-general in 2009 and planned and oversaw operations in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Since 2016, he also held the role of chairman at the Singapore National Co-operative Federation. He was the deputy chief executive of NTUC First Campus between August 2012 and December 2015.

Kwek attended Cambridge University and studied mathematics. He also went to the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, where he got a Master in Public Administration.

On Sunday morning, a Facebook group called "In remembrance of Kwek Kok Kwong 1967-2020, 14th November - the life lived" was started for friends and family of Kwek to post messages and pictures commemorating his life.

One of Kwek's friends, Fua Kia Liang, who works in the technology industry, said: "I knew K3, as he is more fondly called, back in military days and we kept in touch ever since, through running and social activities.

"He was a rare personality with a really sharp mind but never arrogant. He was grounded and made a conscious effort to get along with folks from different backgrounds. You never felt that the world revolved around him when you were with him."

The wake will be held at 107 Marshall Road. The cortege will leave for Mandai Crematorium on Wednesday 12pm.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

Bank of Japan's Masai calls for vigilance to side-effects of easy policy, ETF buying

MAS, Philippine central bank to enhance data connectivity between financial institutions

Thai economy's decline slows on eased lockdown, stimulus steps

China's recovery strengthens as consumer spending gains

China's October factory output grows faster-than-expected

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 12:49 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

LARGE companies will be able to get more financial support from the government under the Partnerships for Capability...

Nov 16, 2020 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Masai calls for vigilance to side-effects of easy policy, ETF buying

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Monday it was "extremely important" for the central bank to...

Nov 16, 2020 12:47 PM
Life & Culture

Construction in land-starved Hong Kong shrinks wild buffaloes habitat

[HONG KONG] Construction activity on one of Hong Kong's largest islands is shrinking the habitat of its wild...

Nov 16, 2020 12:24 PM
Transport

Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for 1.8t won

[SEOUL] South Korean flag-carrier Korean Air said on Monday it will buy out its smaller troubled rival Asiana...

Nov 16, 2020 12:18 PM
Consumer

Growing fear: anxiety mounts over Vietnam's food staples

[HANOI] Vietnam's fragrant noodle soups and fresh spring rolls have won fans across the globe, but mounting food...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for