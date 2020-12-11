You are here

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 12:34 PM
THE National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has formed two new groups to represent freelance and self-employed (FSE) individuals - one for delivery riders and the other for creative content professionals.

NTUC's FSE unit had been engaging workers in both sectors and found that they are "ready to step forward to formalise their representation", the organisation said in a press statement on Friday.

FSE delivery riders will be represented by the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), while FSE creatives will be represented by the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) (VICPA).

Supported by NTUC, both groups will work closely with stakeholders to address work issues faced by FSEs, enhance the support frameworks, and uplift their work prospects.

NDCA aims to address the income stability and safety of FSE riders who deliver food and packages, regardless of the mode of transport. NTUC has been engaging this group on various support measures since the ban on personal mobility devices.

On the issue of safety, NDCA will work towards providing members access to insurance coverage in an event of loss of income. At present, many delivery riders bear the risk of injuries and illnesses themselves.

NDCA members will also enjoy the full suite of NTUC benefits, such as insurance coverage against death and total and permanent disability, training assistance and cash support like the NTUC Care Fund (Covid-19). The association will further work with government partners to ensure that members receive support and guidance for the upcoming mandatory online theory test for power-assisted bicycles and e-scooters.

Meanwhile, VICPA will focus on issues such as the lack of industry benchmarks to measure the value of service. The group plans to develop a professional code of ethics to guide trade practices and shape how buyers value the service of VICPA members.

"This period has been trying for our FSEs; they have weathered difficult times, and many had to find ways to diversify their income streams, upskill and reskill to stay relevant in the job market," said Yeo Wan Ling, director of NTUC and the organisation's spokesperson for FSEs.

NTUC has been supporting FSEs through measures such as its short-term relief fund at the beginning of the year, to the NTUC Training Fund for the self-employed and the administration of the Self-Employed Persons Income Relief Scheme.

"NTUC will always be here for our FSEs, to represent them and bring up their concerns to related stakeholders, looking after their welfare and ensuring that freelancing can be a viable and sustainable career," Ms Yeo said.

