The number of people confirmed to be infected in China's viral outbreak soared to 5,974 on Wednesday, with the death toll rising by 26, the national health commission said.

[WUHAN] The number of people confirmed to be infected in China's viral outbreak soared to 5,974 on Wednesday, with the death toll rising by 26, the national health commission said.

The health body said they were also monitoring more than 9,000 suspected cases of the virus.

AFP