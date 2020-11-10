Number of manufacturing jobs doubles to 6,370 in two months

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE manufacturing sector in Singapore has continued to create more jobs, thanks to increased output - and even hard-hit sub-sectors like marine and offshore now need workers to support their transformation efforts.
Some 10,400 jobs and training and attachment slots are...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes