Nurse at Ren Ci hospital among 570 new virus cases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FOREIGN workers living in dormitories made up 562 of the 570 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as cases in Singapore reached 29,364.
Among the latest cases are two Singaporeans and permanent residents. Together with one work pass holder and five work permit holders,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes