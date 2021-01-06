NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in latest reversal

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom equities, saying its latest reversal was due to new US government guidance.

The NYSE move, which affects China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, reverts the exchange's plan back to its initial policy announced last week.

The NYSE abandoned that plan two days ago, but said Wednesday that its current posture followed "new specific guidance received on Jan 5, 2021, that the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control provided to the NYSE."

AFP