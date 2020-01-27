You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 5:54 AM

rk_OHareInternationalAirport_270120.jpg
Five people in the United States, all of whom recently travelled from Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, officials of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Five people in the United States, all of whom recently travelled from Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, officials of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The count includes new patients identified over the weekend in the Los Angeles and Phoenix areas, as well as cases reported earlier in Chicago and Seattle.

Another 25 people have tested negative for the illness, but at least 100 more possible cases are being investigated, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a conference call with reporters.

She said to expect more cases to be reported in the United States in coming days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Messonnier described the risk to health in the United States as "low at this time" because all of the patients travelled from Wuhan. She said there is no evidence in the United States of the disease spreading to other people.

SEE ALSO

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic after more than 2,000 people were infected in China and 56 have died after contracting the virus.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are a still many important unknowns surrounding it. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

Insolvencies at new high as UK economy takes hit from Brexit

High business costs, inefficient schemes hamper key UK sectors

Markets eye Wuhan developments amid earnings, data releases

Fed seen holding rates steadyuntil at least 2022

China extends travel curbs to contain spread

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 06:31 AM
Life & Culture

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

[NEW YORK] Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...

Jan 27, 2020 06:07 AM
Government & Economy

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

[BEIJING] China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading...

Jan 26, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia Holdings proposes S$2m private placement of shares

CATALIST-LISTED Mary Chia Holdings is proposing a private placement of up to 26.67 million new ordinary shares in...

Jan 26, 2020 10:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

[BEIRUT] When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a US$10,000...

Jan 26, 2020 10:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific enters deal to sell 13% stake in Philippine unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly