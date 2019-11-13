You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One dead after suspected suicide bombing in Indonesia

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 11:54 AM

rk_IndonesianPolice_131119.jpg
The explosion happened around 8.45am local time (0145 GMT) at a police compound in Medan on Sumatra island.
PHOTO: AFP

[MEDAN] A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

The explosion happened around 8.45am local time (0145 GMT) at a police compound in Medan on Sumatra island.

"We suspect this is a suicide bombing with one attacker killed," national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters in Jakarta.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a body lying on the ground outside the station.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A police source who did not want to be named told AFP that the attack was perpetrated by at least two suicide bombers, but that was not officially confirmed.

SEE ALSO

IS chief buried at sea by US military: Pentagon source

Unconfirmed local media reports said at least one police officer had been rushed to hospital after the bombing but that their condition was not immediately known.

Police stations have been frequent targets for radicals in the world's biggest Muslim majority nation, which has long struggled with Islamist militancy.

In August, Indonesian authorities shot and arrested a suspected militant who attacked police officers at a station in the country's second-biggest city Surabaya.

AFP

Government & Economy

Mainland students fleeing Hong Kong campus standoff with China's help

New Zealand keeps interest rates unchanged, dashing easing expectations

Australia's wage drought suggest more stimulus needed to flare economic growth

Venice underwater as exceptional tide sweeps through canal city

Hong Kong faces third day of chaos after night of rage

IEA says world needs 'laser-like focus' to bring down emissions

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 11:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

The coffee conundrum: consumption is up but trade prices are low

[LONDON] Despite a steady increase in coffee consumption around the world, trade prices have fallen dramatically in...

Nov 13, 2019 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland students fleeing Hong Kong campus standoff with China's help

[HONG KONG] Mainland Chinese students studying in Hong Kong are fleeing across the border to Shenzhen as protesters...

Nov 13, 2019 11:34 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC to explore using distributed ledger technology in Asia's bond markets

HSBC Bank, together with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek, will trial the use of distributed ledger...

Nov 13, 2019 11:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese takeover marks new chapter in history of British Steel

[LONDON] A Chinese buy-out marks a new chapter in the tumultuous history of steelmaking in the United Kingdom, which...

Nov 13, 2019 11:28 AM
Real Estate

Condo rents slip in October as demand shrinks; HDB rents inch up: SRX 

RENTS for non-landed private homes slipped in October from the previous month, while those for HDB flats edged up,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly