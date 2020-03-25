You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 1:41 PM

AB_shoppingmall_250320.jpg
More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said they expected a return to normal operations by the end of April, although another fifth expect delays throughout the summer.

"This is one of the areas that I think provides some sense of optimism," the chamber's president, Alan Beebe, said at a news conference accompanying the survey's release.

The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, causing massive disruptions to business operations, supply chains and economic activity. The outbreak has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 81,000 in China alone.

Half of the 119 respondents to the survey are experiencing revenue declines of over 10 per cent, and 14 per cent reported losing at least a half-million yuan (S$102,200) per day as a result of delays to re-opening businesses.

SEE ALSO

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

The survey also highlighted the reliance of American companies on China's small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), which have been slowest to get back to work and are most vulnerable to cash flow disruptions.

"Longer-term policy measures aren't enough for the little guys," said Greg Gilligan, the chamber's chair, warning that some may not make it long enough to see government support.

Eight in 10 respondents said SMEs contribute up to half of annual revenues, and over a tenth said that 75 per cent or more of their supply chain depends on SMEs.

The chamber is calling for its members to directly support their SME suppliers and customers, Mr Beebe said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

White House not considering 3-month tariff deferral: Navarro

Singapore, 6 other Pacific countries pledge to keep trade, supply chains going during Covid-19 crisis

US economy forecast to contract by 1% in 2020: Fitch Solutions

Australia warns of looming health system crisis as coronavirus cases jump

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

[WASHINGTON] US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus...

Mar 25, 2020 01:31 PM
Real Estate

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) New Zealand unit on Wednesday said it will stop all development works and shut its...

Mar 25, 2020 01:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Coronavirus closures may hit Singapore Reits harder than the global financial crisis

[SINGAPORE] The coronavirus outbreak may hit Singapore real estate investment trusts (Reits) harder than the global...

Mar 25, 2020 01:19 PM
Government & Economy

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

[NEW DELHI] India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world...

Mar 25, 2020 01:13 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS links F&B players to services to set up online take-out orders

FOOD and beverage (F&B) businesses can soon access a new set of digital services via DBS to set up their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.