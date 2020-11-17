You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One in 5 Aussie BNPL users missed payments

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

ONE in five consumers using buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services were missing payments and some were facing financial hardship, Australia's corporate regulator said in a highly anticipated report on Monday about the booming industry.

The report by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) fell short of calling for regulation, but warned that some consumers were cutting back on or going without essentials and even taking additional loans to make payments on time.

"Buy now pay later arrangements are clearly popular as a payment method. While working for the majority of users, some consumers are suffering harm," ASIC said.

Even before this year's coronavirus-driven shift online, nearly a third of Australia's adult population had a BNPL account last June, according to the report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Since then, BNPL firms have seen an explosive rise in user growth and greater investor interest with Afterpay Ltd becoming one of Australia's 15 most valuable companies.

However, growth of the largely unregulated industry has also led to increasing scrutiny.

Australia's central bank is reviewing the BNPL "no-surcharge" rule, while UK's Financial Conduct Authority is looking at unsecured credit and is expected to release a report in early 2021.

ASIC's latest report is a follow-up to the one in 2018 that looked into consumer harm and potential regulation of the sector.

During 2018-19, missed payment fee revenue for six BNPL providers under the review climbed 38 per cent to more than A$43 million (S$42.2 million).

RBC Capital Markets said Monday's report showed that "most of the metrics have not deteriorated versus the initial report".

ASIC said data between January and June showed a decline in the number of transactions involving a missed payment.

Despite some of the findings, RBC does not expect any adverse impact to Afterpay or its smaller rival Zip Co Ltd . The companies in separate statements said they welcomed the report. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Businesses still holding back on travel despite new green lanes

More Covid-19 time relief for HP, property deals

Bright prospects for precision engineering that supports 5G, IoT: Chan Chun Sing

RCEP a shot in the arm for Singapore, Asean economies

11 former Robinsons staff seek help from MOM and TADM

China output, retail sales continue to grow in Oct with virus under control

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for