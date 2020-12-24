One million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: official

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] More than a million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said on Wednesday.
"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today -...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes