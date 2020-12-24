You are here

One million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: official

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 6:40 AM

nz_vac_241220.jpg
More than a million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today -...

