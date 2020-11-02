You are here

One new imported Covid-19 case in Singapore, none in the community

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 3:57 PM

[SINGAPORE] There was one new coronavirus case confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,020.

The case is an imported patient who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories....

