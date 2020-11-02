One new imported Covid-19 case in Singapore, none in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There was one new coronavirus case confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,020.
The case is an imported patient who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes