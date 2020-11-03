You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One Parisian infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds - health minister

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 4:18 PM

AK_parsl_0111.jpg
One Parisian is getting infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while every 15 minutes there is a Parisian arriving in hospital as a result of the disease, health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] One Parisian is getting infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while every 15 minutes there is a Parisian arriving in hospital as a result of the disease, health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

Mr Veran made the comments to RTL Radio in response to demands by Paris Mayor...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Re-Align Framework tackles power imbalance faced by small, micro firms

Former Thai prime ministers to be part of reconciliation panel

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

Temasek, Heritas Capital invest in China agrifood tech fund by Bits x Bites

BlackRock upgrades EM, Asia stocks on Blue Wave expectations from US election

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Re-Align Framework tackles power imbalance faced by small, micro firms

ON their own, small and micro enterprises with little leverage may be unable to renegotiate contracts that have...

Nov 3, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

Former Thai prime ministers to be part of reconciliation panel

[BANGKOK] Thailand's House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has approached at least four former premiers and representatives of...

Nov 3, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

Eggless egg-maker eat just prepping for europe rollout next year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Eat Just Inc is ready to sell plant-based eggs in western Europe: it's got a manufacturer, a...

Nov 3, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica quarterly sales recover as second virus wave looms

[GDANSK] EssilorLuxottica said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales showed signs of recovery, but the maker of Oakley...

Nov 3, 2020 03:55 PM
Consumer

Philippines allows land-based casinos to accept bets online

[MANILA] The Philippine has allowed land-based casinos to accept bets online, in a move that could help operators...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for