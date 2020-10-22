You are here

One-year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 3:25 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 11:20 PM

[SINGAPORE ] A one-year-old baby girl was among the eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday (Oct 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,...

Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

Sunak fires third UK aid salvo in a month for ailing economy

US initial jobless claims fall for third time in four weeks

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

Oct 22, 2020 10:58 PM
US existing home sales blow past expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US home sales surged to a more than 14-1/2-year high in September, boosted by historically low mortgage...

Oct 22, 2020 10:54 PM
Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months

[FRANKFURT] German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin...

Oct 22, 2020 10:49 PM
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to freeze development of SpaceJet regional jet

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to freeze development of its Spacejet regional jet as the...

Oct 22, 2020 10:46 PM
Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

[LONDON] Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying...

Oct 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Chip Eng Seng settles dispute with vendor of childcare centre in Australia

MAINBOARD-listed Chip Eng Seng said on Wednesday night that it has reached a settlement over the termination of a...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for