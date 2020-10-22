One-year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE ] A one-year-old baby girl was among the eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday (Oct 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes