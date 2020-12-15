One-year-old boy among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A one-year-old boy and 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday (Dec 15), taking Singapore's total to 58,341.
The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia, said the Ministry of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes