You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One-year-old boy among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 3:41 PM

AK_sgcov_1512.jpg
There were 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to yesterday's 58,341.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] A one-year-old boy and 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday (Dec 15), taking Singapore's total to 58,341.

The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia, said the Ministry of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japanese stimulus to boost GDP; create or support jobs for 600,000 people

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Muhyuddin passes leadership test in final budget vote

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore falls two places in cost of living rankings on weaker SGD: ECA International

In frozen north, a Japanese city's coronavirus crisis maps out winter vulnerability

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

Dec 15, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending...

Dec 15, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Mental health tech startups fetch record investments with Covid-19

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on mental health tech startups, globally marking a record year...

Dec 15, 2020 09:53 PM
Consumer

Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in US$1.04b deal

[INDIANAPOLIS] Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics in a deal potentially valued at US$1.04...

Dec 15, 2020 09:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Aon's US$30b Willis Towers deal faces EU probe: sources

[BRUSSELS] Aon's US$30 billion bid for Willis Towers to create the world's largest insurance broker faces a full-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

LifeBrandz warns of full-year loss

Hot stock: Shares of NutryFarm continue to rise a day after SGX query

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for