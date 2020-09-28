Open for Christmas: Australia's virus hotspot could be near normal by summer

Get our introductory offer at only
[MELBOURNE] Australia's city of Melbourne, its hotspot in the second wave of coronavirus infections, is on track to return to near normal by Christmas, strengthening hopes for major summer sporting events to go ahead amid a general economic revival.
Southeastern Victoria state recorded a...
