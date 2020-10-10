Organisers cancel Oct 15 US presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates said on Friday it has cancelled next week's showdown between Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden, after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.

"Each (candidate) now has announced alternate plans for that date," the commission said in a statement.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on Oct 15." The final debate will be on Oct 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission had announced on Thursday it was converting the Oct 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Mr Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the president refused to participate.

