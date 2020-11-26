You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 12:19 PM

nz_usdeaths_261120.jpg
The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally - the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally - the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.

At 8.30pm (0030 GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore remains competitive despite Covid-19: MOF

Australia Q3 business investment falls by more than expected

Facebook struggles with US election disinformation

South Korea's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged, as widely expected

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

US visitors from developing nations to pay thousands in visa bonds

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 12:08 PM
Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Thursday released two...

Nov 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as weak US jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Thursday as grim US jobs data and worries over surging Covid-19 cases worldwide cast...

Nov 26, 2020 12:02 PM
Technology

Telecom major Telstra to pay A$50m fine for mis-selling to indigenous customers

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest telecom firm Telstra said on Thursday it had agreed to pay a A$50 million (S$49.3...

Nov 26, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

NTUC Income customers who buy its travel insurance will now receive Covid-19 coverage as well, for medical-related...

Nov 26, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Nintendo adds Sharp as assembler of popular Switch console: sources

[TOKYO] Nintendo has added Sharp as an assembler of its Switch console, according to people directly involved in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for