You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pakistan secures US$6b IMF bailout to ease economic crisis

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 9:40 AM

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached an agreement on a loan of about US$6 billion designed to help the South Asian nation avert an economic crisis.

The lender's executive board will meet to approve the agreement for the 39-month loan, "subject to the timely implementation of prior actions and confirmation of international partners' financial commitments", IMF's mission chief Ernesto Rigo said in a statement.

The loan would represent the 13th bailout since the late 1980s from the IMF to Pakistan, which is facing a balance-of-payments crisis triggered by high fiscal and current-account deficits and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The pact was reached after Prime Minister Imran Khan overhauled his economic team, including the installation of Reza Baqir, who previously served in senior positions at the IMF, as the central bank governor.

Mr Rigo noted the efforts to stabilise the nation's economy but said more needs to be done.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Decisive policies and reforms, together with significant external financing are necessary to reduce vulnerabilities faster, increase confidence, and put the economy back on a sustainable growth path," he said.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, an economic adviser to the prime minister, told state-run Pakistan Television that there had been some overspending by the government, so to "recover costs we will have to increase prices in certain areas of the economy". The IMF facility "should be taken as a program of structural changes" and its success depends upon how successfully the country implements it, he said.

The crisis prompted rating companies to downgrade Pakistan's credit score, triggering an 18 per cent slide in the nation's currency and pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index of stocks to near the lowest level in almost three years.

"This bailout package should be a positive in the medium to long run, provided the reform agenda is religiously pursued," said Khurram Schehzad, chief executive of financial advisory firm Alpha Beta Core.

Prime Minister Khan has faced criticism from economists and the opposition parties for delaying the loan and mishandling the economy. Mr Khan had said the loan program was delayed as he set about securing US$3 billion of loans each from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Oil prices fall amid US-China trade impasse

Philippines votes in polls expected to strengthen Duterte

South Korea's latest big export: Jobless college graduates

British PM Theresa May aims to reopen EU Brexit talks to win Corbyn's support

China defiant toward US on trade, Kudlow urges strong enforcement steps

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Garage

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

May 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Keppel Corp, Sarine Technologies, Swee Hong, Memtech, Tritech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening