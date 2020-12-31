You are here

Pakistan to purchase 1.2m Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday, the first official confirmation of a vaccine purchase by the South Asian country as it battles a second wave of infections.
[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday, the first official confirmation of a vaccine purchase by the South Asian country as it battles a second wave of infections.

