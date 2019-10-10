You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Panama Canal sees cargo record despite US-China trade war

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 6:39 AM

nz_panamal_101026.jpg
A record 469 million tonnes of goods were transported through the Panama Canal since October last year, despite a trade war between the canal's main patrons China and the United States, the waterway's administrators said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PANAMA CITY] A record 469 million tonnes of goods were transported through the Panama Canal since October last year, despite a trade war between the canal's main patrons China and the United States, the waterway's administrators said on Wednesday.

The new record beats that set in October 2018, when the canal saw 442 million tonnes of transported cargo.

During the latest fiscal year, from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, the canal handled 469 million tonnes of cargo - a "record tonnage", according to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), an autonomous government agency that runs the waterway.

The most important cargo comes from routes linking the US East Coast to Asia and Latin America.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An estimated five per cent of global maritime trade passes through the 80km canal linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Years of expansion work that finished in 2016 allowed the canal to handle a new generation of supersized cargo ships.

China and the US, the world's two biggest economies, have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of bilateral trade in their conflict that began early last year, and which the International Monetary Fund says is slowing global growth.

AFP

Government & Economy

US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey unless it exits Syria

Federal Reserve members 'more concerned,' say recession risks rising: minutes

Herd of bulls could push gold past US$1,600 per ounce

Motley Fool ceasing Singapore operations over regulatory issues

Singapore is world's most competitive economy: WEF

China open to partial US trade deal in latest talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly