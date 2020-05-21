Panel urges help for 'vulnerable' workers as job losses loom

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LOW-WAGE workers and freelancers in the gig economy have been identified as vulnerable groups in the labour market, as the spectre of unemployment looms over Singapore.
Broader employer insurance, government-funded sick leave and an early drawdown of Central Provident...
