PAP, opposition in war of words over NCMP scheme

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A PARLIAMENTARY scheme introduced back in 1984 has turned out to be one of the hot-button topics of the ongoing election campaign.
The Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) scheme - which allows the best-performing losing opposition candidates at a General Election...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes