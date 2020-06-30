PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE new single-seat ward of Marymount will see a contest between the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) Gan Siow Huang and the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Ang Yong Guan.
Ms Gan, Singapore’s first female brigadier-general and one of PAP’s new faces for the July 10 election, made a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes