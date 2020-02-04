You are here

Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 11:44 AM

nz-hk-040220.jpg
A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical authorities confirmed on Tuesday, the first fatality connected to the illness in the financial hub and only the second outside of mainland China.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical authorities confirmed on Tuesday, the first fatality connected to the illness in the financial hub and only the second outside of mainland China.

A spokesman for the Hospital Authority said the victim was a resident of Hong Kong who travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - on January 21 and who returned to the financial hub two days later.

AFP

