Pay for Japanese workers makes biggest monthly jump since 1997

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 9:57 AM

Pay for Japanese workers took a big leap in June, boosted by large summer bonuses. Yet that didn't loosen people's purse strings, with household spending falling for a fifth straight month.
[TOKYO] Pay for Japanese workers took a big leap in June, boosted by large summer bonuses. Yet that didn't loosen people's purse strings, with household spending falling for a fifth straight month.

Highlights Labor cash earnings rose 3.6 per cent in June from a year ago (forecast +1.7 pe rcent). Real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, increased 2.8 per cent (forecast +0.9 per cent). Household spending fell 1.2 per cent in June from a year earlier (forecast -1.4 per cent).

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Driven by the tightest labour market in decades, wages in Japan have grown steadily since mid-2017, and even real wages are starting to pick up.

That's welcome news for the Bank Japan, which recently adjusted monetary policy in an effort to make its easing programme more sustainable.

If households become convinced that pay hikes will keep coming, they'll be more willing to increase their spending, which will drive further price increases and economic growth. The problem is that employers favor pouring pay hikes into bonuses, which can be taken away, rather than permanent increases in wages.

ECONOMIST VIEWS

"The jump in wage growth in June was mostly driven by a larger contribution from bonus payments, whereas regular earnings didn't pick up any further," Capital Economics' Marcel Thieliant said in a note.

"The contribution of bonus payments to overall wage growth jumped from 0.6 percentage points to 2.9 percentage points," he said, adding that "regular earnings held steady at 1.3 per cent."

"We think that regular earnings would have to increase by around 2.5 per cent rather than 1.3 per cent to meet the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target."

