Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks: Trump

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 7:55 AM

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks.
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks.

Mr Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the government's "social distancing" guidelines until April 30.

"The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," the president said.

"Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30th to slow the spread," he said.

Mr Trump also said he expects the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by June 1 - dropping his previous target of Easter.

