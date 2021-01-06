You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pence: Man in the middle as Trump seeks unlikely miracle

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 6:58 AM

rk_MikePence_060121.jpg
For three years and 11 months Mike Pence has been Donald Trump's most devoted footsoldier, but in the administration's closing weeks the vice president faces intense pressure from his boss to thwart final certification of the election that they lost.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] For three years and 11 months Mike Pence has been Donald Trump's most devoted footsoldier, but in the administration's closing weeks the vice president faces intense pressure from his boss to thwart final certification of the election that they lost.

US election law dictates that Mr Pence preside over Wednesday's joint session of Congress, in which lawmakers will count and confirm the Electoral College votes sent in from all 50 states.

But avoiding Mr Trump's wrath - and that of his all-important base, whose support Mr Pence would need if he launches his own 2024 White House bid - is a political imperative for the vice-president.

That puts him in a precarious position for Wednesday, which many Republicans are eyeing as the last chance to help Mr Trump overturn Joe Biden's November 3 election win.

Mr Pence's role is largely administrative and ceremonial: to oversee final confirmation that the vote was won by Mr Biden, who will be sworn in on January 20.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Straying from his duties, say, by refusing to allow confirmation of legal Electoral College votes, would put him at odds with the US Constitution.

Despite there being no evidence of substantial election fraud, Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat and is pressing Mr Pence to do something - anything - to overturn the results and make him president for four more years.

"The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," Mr Trump tweeted inaccurately Tuesday.

The Constitution grants the vice-president no such power; that role belongs to US lawmakers.

A Republican-backed lawsuit filed last month against Mr Pence sought to give him the authority to reject electoral votes, but the vice-president opposed that effort, and a federal judge dismissed the suit.

But Mr Pence, facing an extraordinary balancing act, felt the heat when Mr Trump mentioned him at a rally in Georgia on Monday.

"I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Mr Trump said, referring to Wednesday's proceedings.

Mr Trump called Mr Pence "a great guy," but said that "if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much."

'THREATENING COMMENTS'

Mr Trump has simultaneously been goading his supporters in Congress to try to reverse the results.

Several House and Senate Republicans have signalled they will object to certifying the votes in some swing states won by Mr Biden, a move that would prompt a debate and vote in each chamber, potentially forcing proceedings into the overnight hours.

The chance of the gambit working is virtually zero. Democrats control the House of Representatives, while only a dozen Republicans in the 100-member Senate are likely to object to confirmation.

Senate Democrat Chris Van Hollen meanwhile reminded Mr Pence of his "purely ceremonial" duties.

"Despite Trump's threatening comments in Georgia last night, the American people should be able to count on VP Pence to stand with the Constitution and confirm the vote of the people," Mr Van Hollen tweeted.

Mr Pence's hands are mostly tied. His role involves opening the certificates of electoral votes from the states, handing them to "tellers" who tabulate the vote, and ultimately declaring who won.

That would obligate Mr Pence to announce his own defeat, just as Democratic vice president Al Gore did in 2000 and Walter Mondale 19 years before that.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Facing slow vaccine rollout, scientists weigh new tactics

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus origins

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

WEF event to have measures in place to limit contact with locals

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Economists look to growth in Singapore retail sales by Q1 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 07:00 AM
Transport

Brazil new auto sales plunge 26% in 2020

[SAO PAULO] Sales of new automobiles in Brazil fell by 26.2 per cent last year as the coronavirus pandemic battered...

Jan 6, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Facing slow vaccine rollout, scientists weigh new tactics

[WASHINGTON] Should Covid-19 boosters be delayed? Could the dose levels be reduced, and would mixing and matching...

Jan 6, 2021 06:51 AM
Life & Culture

Grammy awards postponed over Covid-19: US media

[NEW YORK] The Grammy awards celebrating music slated for January 31 in Los Angeles have been postponed due to Covid...

Jan 6, 2021 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus origins

[BEIJING] A year after the outbreak started, WHO experts are due in China for a highly politicised visit to explore...

Jan 6, 2021 06:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump 5% on Opec+ output talks, Iran tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices climbed nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for