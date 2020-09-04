You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pence says deal has been reached to fund US government past month's end

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:13 PM

tl-pence-b-040920.jpg
Republican Vice-President Mike Pence said on Friday the Trump administration has reached a deal with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to ensure the US government is funded past the month's end, taking the threat of a near-term government shutdown off the table.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Republican Vice-President Mike Pence said on Friday the Trump administration has reached a deal with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to ensure the US government is funded past the month's end, taking the threat of a near-term government shutdown off the table.

"The agreement reached this week by the Treasury secretary and our negotiation team to have a continuing resolution to continue to fund the government when the fiscal year runs out at the end of this month means that now we can focus just on another (coronavirus) relief bill," Mr Pence told CNBC.

Congress faces a Sept 30 deadline to fund the government or face a shutdown of many of its operations.

There had been talk about merging a funding bill with a further round of pandemic-related economic relief, but Mr Pence's remarks suggest the two issues will be dealt with separately.

The Associated Press, citing Republican and Democratic aides, reported on Thursday that there was an informal agreement between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that would keep any stopgap funding bill free of controversial items.

SEE ALSO

Trump, Biden could feud or make peace at 9/11 event

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"House Democrats support a clean continuing resolution," Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said on Thursday, referring to legislation that would keep funding at current levels.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK names Australia's Abbott as trade adviser

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'passes early trial test'

Trump, Biden could feud or make peace at 9/11 event

Much ado about minimum wage

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 5, 2020 07:25 AM
Transport

Britain begins work on new high-speed railway

[LONDON] Britain on Friday formally began building HS2, its new high-speed railway set to deliver thousands of jobs...

Sep 5, 2020 07:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it had cut its Wells Fargo & Co stake to 3.3...

Sep 5, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

UK names Australia's Abbott as trade adviser

[LONDON] Britain on Friday appointed Australia's former prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser as it seeks to...

Sep 5, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'passes early trial test'

[LONDON] Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday...

Sep 5, 2020 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

More than half of young Americans live with parents

[NEW YORK] Just over half of young adult Americans live with their parents, an unprecedented proportion that is...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.