Pentagon frees US$3.6b to build 282km of wall on Mexican border

[WASHINGTON] The US Defence Department said Tuesday it was freeing up US$3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Donald Trump.

Six weeks after being confirmed by Congress, Defence Secretary Mike Esper has signed off on the diversion of funds from 127 "deferred military projects" both inside and outside the country, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann.

AFP