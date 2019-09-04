You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pentagon frees US$3.6b to build 282km of wall on Mexican border

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 6:53 AM

nz_wall_040946.jpg
The US Defence Department said Tuesday it was freeing up US$3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Defence Department said Tuesday it was freeing up US$3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Donald Trump.

Six weeks after being confirmed by Congress, Defence Secretary Mike Esper has signed off on the diversion of funds from 127 "deferred military projects" both inside and outside the country, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

UK announces £2 billion extra Brexit funding

No US interest rate cut 'required' if growth continues: Fed member

21 Conservative MPs voted against UK's Johnson: official

Hong Kong protesters appeal to Merkel before China visit

Trump hardens tone on China as trade war rattles economy

Britain seeks to calm no-deal Brexit fears

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

BT_20190904_CCSHOPEE4_3882324.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Shopee pumping more into user engagement and services for sellers

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore on track to hit 2025 cheque-free target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly