You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pentagon shifts US$3.8b to Mexico border wall construction

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 7:03 AM

nz_mexicanflag_140241.jpg
The US Defence Department is shifting another US$3.8 billion from procurement and other operations towards paying for a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Defence Department is shifting another US$3.8 billion from procurement and other operations towards paying for a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday.

The move took to US$9.9 billion the total the Pentagon has been forced by President Donald Trump to reallocate to the barrier, after Congress repeatedly blocked funding.

The president declared a national emergency last year to be able to draw federal budget funds already allocated to other needs for the wall, which aims to deter migrants from entering the country illegally.

In January an appeals court backed Mr Trump's diversion of already-purposed federal budget funds to the project, removing a stay on spending set by a lower court after opponents filed suit.

The Pentagon told Congress it was transferring the US$3.8 billion to "counter-drug activities" on the border in support of the Department of Homeland Security.

SEE ALSO

Amazon wins suspension of US$10b 'Jedi' contract to Microsoft

The money was to be culled from various programs for buying tactical vehicles for the Army National Guard, vessels for the Navy, and combat and transport aircraft for the Navy and Air Force.

Mr Trump promised to build the wall along most of the 3,200km US-Mexico border - paid for by Mexico - during his 2016 presidential campaign.

After he was elected however he sought some US$25 billion from Congress but was repeatedly turned back amid opposition to his harsh stance against undocumented migrants already living in the country.

Meanwhile the number of illegal border-crossers detained soared as hundreds of thousands of migrants poured into the US, mostly from Central America, seeking asylum.

A crackdown and changes in policy that made it far more difficult stay in the United States after submitting an asylum request has seen border apprehension numbers plunge in recent months.

The figure stood at fewer than 37,000 last month, from more than 58,000 a year earlier.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson feels the heat over luxury holiday funding

White House 'disappointed' in China's coronavirus transparency

Trump, Bloomberg trade barbs as ex-New York mayor rises in polls

Trump says peace deal with Taleban 'very close'

US attorney general says Trump making it 'impossible' to do job

Washington gives Huawei 45-day reprieve to operate in US

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Antarctica registers record temperature of over 20 deg C

[SAO PAULO] Scientists in Antarctica have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 deg C, breaking the barrier of...

Feb 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson feels the heat over luxury holiday funding

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under pressure on Thursday to reveal who bankrolled his luxury...

Feb 14, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

White House 'disappointed' in China's coronavirus transparency

[WASHINGTON] The United States feels let down by a lack of transparency from China over the coronavirus crisis, a...

Feb 14, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Bloomberg trade barbs as ex-New York mayor rises in polls

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump and White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg locked horns on Thursday in a blaze of...

Feb 14, 2020 06:48 AM
Technology

Amazon wins suspension of US$10b 'Jedi' contract to Microsoft

[SAN FRANCISCO] A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the US military from awarding a multibillion-dollar...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly