You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 12:56 PM

af_vaccine_080121.jpg
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The not-yet peer reviewed study...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Surrounded by shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

Biden names final economic team picks

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

China orders local media to censor Alibaba coverage: FT

Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 01:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove defends board after BlackRock criticism

[KUALA LUMPUR] Top Glove defended its board on Friday after BlackRock issued a scathing statement, attacking the...

Jan 8, 2021 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Surrounded by shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small...

Jan 8, 2021 01:31 PM
Garage

Temasek-backed biotech firm Abbisko raises US$123m from Carlyle, Warburg

[HONG KONG] Chinese biotech company Abbisko Therapeutics Co has raised US$123 million from more than a dozen...

Jan 8, 2021 01:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping US$40,000 for first time

[TOKYO] Bitcoin fell more than 5 per cent on Friday, a day after topping US$40,000 for the first time.

Jan 8, 2021 12:51 PM
Technology

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

[SHANGHAI] China's top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Intel woes provide timely lesson for Samsung

Las Vegas Sands CEO takes leave for cancer treatment

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for