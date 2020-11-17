You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pfizer to start pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 11:18 AM

nz_covax_171120.jpg
Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was starting a pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states to help refine the plan for the delivery and deployment of its vaccine candidate.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was starting a pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states to help refine the plan for the delivery and deployment of its vaccine candidate.

The US drugmaker said it had selected Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: source

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, with two months left in office, last week asked for options on attacking Iran's...

Nov 17, 2020 11:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mining magnate Gertler says he paid US$83m for royalties from Congo's Metalkol

[KINSHASA, Congo] Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler said on Monday he was behind an US$83 million purchase of...

Nov 17, 2020 11:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

Natural gas is worst performer among top commodities on weather

[CHICAGO] US natural gas futures plunged the most in more than a month, making the fuel the worst performer among...

Nov 17, 2020 11:03 AM
Transport

Volkswagen preparing Lamborghini, Ducati for possible ownership changes

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen (VW) is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering...

Nov 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah's offeror compulsorily acquires dissenting shareholders' shares

CLEMENTINE Investments - a consortium of Teckwah Industrial Corp's three largest shareholders - has exercised its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Singapore shares open higher on second vaccine progress; STI up 0.9%

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for