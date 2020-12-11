Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Canada soon, Trudeau hails 'good news'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[OTTAWAY] The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said on Thursday.
Canada on Wednesday became only the third country in the world, after Britain and Bahrain, to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes