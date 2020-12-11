You are here

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Canada soon, Trudeau hails 'good news'

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 8:07 AM

nz_pvaccine_111242.jpg
The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWAY] The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said on Thursday.

Canada on Wednesday became only the third country in the world, after Britain and Bahrain, to...

