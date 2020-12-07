You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philip Jeyaretnam appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE President has appointed Philip Jeyaretnam as a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday.

His term will span a year, starting Jan 4, 2021.

A leading commercial litigator and international arbitration counsel, Mr Jeyaretnam is the global vice-chair and Asean chief executive officer at Dentons. He was conferred the title of Senior Counsel in 2003 at the age of 38, making him one of the youngest lawyers to be appointed senior counsel.

He is widely recognised as a leading expert in arbitration, construction law and litigation in all major legal publications, the PMO said in its statement.

Having served as managing partner of Dentons Rodyk since 2011, he has been instrumental in helping Singapore's oldest law firm realise its regional ambitions. It now has more than 300 lawyers across South-east Asia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With this appointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 Judges (including the Chief Justice and four Judges of Appeal), six Judicial Commissioners, four Senior Judges and 17 International Judges.

Meanwhile, Dentons Rodyk announced on Monday that its deputy managing partner, Gerald Singham, has been appointed managing partner of Dentons Rodyk & Davidson with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

Mr Singham, who has spent his entire professional career with Dentons Rodyk, has been deputy managing partner since 2011. He also serves on the boards of several companies and statutory boards.

He will continue to lead the firm's competition practice in Singapore. He is named in numerous legal guides and directories, including the Chambers Asia-Pacific and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific, and was awarded the Public Service Star (Bar) National Day award by the President for his contributions to the community.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses

SUSS, ESG platform to trial blockchain solutions for trade and connectivity

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate

South Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 05:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

[TOKYO] A surge in automotive demand is making it attractive for Nippon Steel Corp to restart facilities it shut...

Dec 7, 2020 05:22 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares slip on worries over US-China relations

[LONDON] European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some...

Dec 7, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

[LONDON] The pound tumbled more than one percent against the dollar Monday, as Britain's Sun newspaper said Prime...

Dec 7, 2020 05:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Giant vertical farm opens in Denmark

[TAASTRUP, Denmark] A purple glow illuminates stacked boxes where lettuce, herbs and kale will soon be sprouting at...

Dec 7, 2020 04:56 PM
Consumer

Kingfisher joins other British retailers to return virus business rates relief aid

[LONDON] Kingfisher, which has benefited from a jump in do-it-yourself projects during coronavirus lockdowns, on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

JPMorgan hires UBS banker for Asia equity capital markets role: sources

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for