You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 6:32 PM

[MANILA] The Philippine government has sought 540 billion pesos (S$15.26 billion) in funding support from the central bank, its governor said on Wednesday, as it seeks to finance measures to fight the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Benjamin Diokno said the government's request for support will be submitted to the central bank's monetary board for approval.

In March, the bank agreed to buy 300 billion pesos worth of government securities to help the Philippines deal with the fallout of Covid-19, which has killed 5,504 people and infected 311,694 in the country, among the most cases recorded in Asia.

The central bank has been aggressive in easing monetary policy, slashing its key rate by 175 basis points cumulatively this year, to reduce pandemic's economic damage, but fiscal support from the government has been limited.

The World Bank on Tuesday said the Philippine economy will likely contract by 6.9 per cent this year, worse than the government's projected 5.5 per cent decline.

SEE ALSO

MAS seen keeping monetary policy on hold on recovery hopes: poll

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

DPM Heng to make ministerial statement for upcoming debate on Covid-19 measures

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK Parliament

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 30, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) will be expanding its investment strategy beyond the retail sector to include...

Sep 30, 2020 06:20 PM
Technology

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

[BEIJING] China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Alphabet's Google, looking into allegations it has...

Sep 30, 2020 06:03 PM
Consumer

Caesars to buy William Hill for £2.9b in sports-betting drive

[BENGALURU] US casino operator Caesars Entertainment agreed on Wednesday to buy British-based gambling group William...

Sep 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard to cease payment services in Singapore, return funds to customers

WIRECARD entities in Singapore (Wirecard SG) are to cease their payment services here and to return all customers'...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Broker's take: RHB upgrades China Aviation Oil to 'buy' as air traffic improves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.