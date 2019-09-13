You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippine lawmakers approve corporate tax cuts

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 6:10 PM

[MANILA] Philippine lawmakers backed a reduction in the corporate tax rate and removal of unnecessary tax incentives in a final vote on a key legislation, which the government says would attract investment and create much-needed jobs.

Voting 170 to eight with six abstentions, the lower house of Congress, dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte's allies, passed on the third and final reading on a bill that will slash the corporate income tax from 30 per cent, currently the highest in the region, to 20 per cent by 2029.

The bill is among the tax reform measures Mr Duterte is pushing to help fund his infrastructure programme and make the tax system fairer and simpler.

Cutting the corporate income tax rate would boost the Philippines' competitiveness, the government has said, and benefit the country's more than 90,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, which in 2017 employed close to 5 million people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bill, which must now go to the Senate, will also rationalise fiscal incentives to ensure that only qualified companies would be granted tax relief.

Congressman Joey Salceda, the bill's principal author, said the legislation, once passed into law, will create more than a million jobs and add 1.1 per cent to GDP growth in its first year of implementation. The bill, he said, is part of the country's "national response to the US-China trade war".

In 2017, the government forewent 441 billion Philippine pesos (S$11.6 billion) in revenues because of tax breaks deemed unnecessary or ineffective, the Department of Finance has said.

"Incentives are not entitlements, but privileges that must be earned," the Department of Finance said in a presentation to Congress last month.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China to exclude pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing says he regrets protest comments were misrepresented

GIC raises stake in German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp

Vietnam central bank to cut rates by 0.25 percentage points

Sia Aik Kor named new chief of Singapore's competition watchdog

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast roll out SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exclude pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly