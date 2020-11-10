You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines economy contracts 11.5% y-o-y in Q3

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 10:26 AM

rk_PSEi_101120.jpg
Gross domestic product shrank 11.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said, higher than the 9.8 per cent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, as the country continued to suffer from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic despite easing coronavirus curbs.

Gross domestic product shrank 11.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said, higher than the 9.8 per cent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll.

The economy fell into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years in the second quarter with a revised contraction of 16.9 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's Oct PPI falls faster than expected

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

US justice chief authorises probes into voting

Australian business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year highs

US surpasses 10m coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

China's Oct PPI falls faster than expected

[BEIJING] China's factory-gate prices declined at a sharper-than-expected rate in October year-on-year, while...

Nov 10, 2020 10:19 AM
Government & Economy

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

[BENGALURU] US regulators on Monday authorised emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for Covid-19 in...

Nov 10, 2020 10:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit posts indicative Q3 DPU of 0.882 euro cent

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust's (Cromwell E-Reit) indicative distribution per unit (DPU) rose 5.8...

Nov 10, 2020 10:09 AM
Technology

Big Tech welcomes Biden presidency, but battles loom

[WASHINGTON] Silicon Valley is welcoming the election of Joe Biden as US president even as it girds for a series of...

Nov 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit seeks to raise S$1.2b, plans US$560.2m purchase of office buildings

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) has launched a private placement and preferential offering to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for