You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines gives thumbs up to Duterte as loyalists dominate mid-term vote

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 12:16 PM

BP_Rodrigo Duterte_140519_95.jpg
Allies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have dominated a mid-term Senate election according to unofficial results on Tuesday, indicating growing support for the maverick leader and broad public endorsement of his controversial rule.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] Allies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have dominated a mid-term Senate election according to unofficial results on Tuesday, indicating growing support for the maverick leader and broad public endorsement of his controversial rule.

Nine of 12 Senate seats available look set to go to pro-Duterte candidates and the rest to independents, unofficial results showed, with the opposition that campaigned strongly against his presidency failing to make the cut.

Monday's ballot for more than 18,000 posts, among them hundreds of mayors, governors, and Congressmen, was billed as a referendum on the firebrand president, with special focus on his bid to consolidate power in the all-important upper house.

A Senate majority would be a boon for Mr Duterte, lessening the chance of censures and house probes against his government and making it easier to co-opt independents and sideline opponents to push through bills vital to his ambitious reform agenda.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This president's popularity and transferability of his popularity is unprecedented to say the least, despite all the controversies," said political analyst Edmund Tayao.

"You expect normally two or three candidates from the opposition to win but this is a wipe-out."

Candidates leading the Senate race include the president's closest aide, the daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the wife of the country's richest man, a jailed politician recently cleared of plunder, and a police general who led a war on drugs that killed thousands in its first few months.

OPPOSITION DECIMATED

They would join 12 Senate incumbents of which only four are from the opposition, including the biggest critic of Mr Duterte's war on drugs, Leila de Lima, who has been in detention since 2017 on narcotics charges.

The mid-term results leave the political opposition in tatters and changes the dynamic of a Senate that has traditionally been a vital check on state power and a bulwark against the kind of political dominance that Mr Duterte is demonstrating. Mr Duterte is expected to retain control in the lower house also.

The opposition vowed not to give in.

"We acted not for the certainty of victory but the certainty of our beliefs and conviction," said incumbent Senator Francis Pangilinan. "Our fight for justice, for sovereignty and a more progressive future for our people continues."

The mid-terms came at a time when Mr Duterte, 74, is seemingly untouchable, with last year's spiralling inflation now under control and a recent poll showing his public approval rating at a staggering 81 per cent.

Mr Duterte's down-to-earth appeal and his diehard social media support base has so far insulated him from domestic repercussions for his misogynistic remarks, jokes about rape, tirades against the Catholic church, an embrace of rival China, and a crackdown on drugs that killed thousands of users and small-timer peddlers in slum communities, many execution-style.

Experts say the administration's winning formula was focusing less on policy and more on Mr Duterte's personality, including using daughter Sara Duterte as a potent surrogate, in a possible succession play for the 2022 presidential election.

"That was a wise move on the part of father and daughter, they were willing to use their brand," said political strategist Malou Tiquia.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

North Korea says ship seizure by US violates spirit of Trump-Kim summit

China, US have 'wisdom' to resolve trade dispute, says Beijing's top diplomat

The Indian 'Miss Marple' snooping on election candidates

Brexit, trade war make environment unstable for New Zealand exporters

China exporters reel as US tariffs imperil world's supply hub

Economists see US-China trade war worsening before deal by year-end: poll

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_IMPOSSIBLE_140519_98.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening