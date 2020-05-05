You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines inflation eases to 5-month low in April

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 10:35 AM

rk_Manila_050520.jpg
Philippine annual inflation eased to a five-month low in April, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, reflecting the drop in global oil prices and weaker economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation eased to a five-month low in April, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, reflecting the drop in global oil prices and weaker economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 2.2 per cent in April from the previous month's 2.5 per cent. It was slightly above the 2.1 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, but close to the bottom end of the central bank's 1.9-2.7 per cent estimate for the month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was 2.8 per cent, slowing from March's 3.0 per cent.

Last month's print brought the average inflation rate in the four months to April to 2.6 per cent, well inside the central bank's 2 per cent-4 per cent target this year.

Economists said the easing trend in inflation would provide the central bank greater room to cut interest rates and reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio to support growth.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia's inflation rate slowed more than expected in April

The Philippines was among the first regional nations to take drastic measures against the virus by ordering a quarantine for half of the population of more than 107 million. Growth is forecast to contract for the first time in more than two decades this year, the central bank has said.

The Philippines will announce first quarter gross domestic product data on May 5.

The central bank has cut interest rates thrice this year, with the latest one an off-cycle move in April that brought the benchmark interest rate to a record low of 2.75 per cent.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno hinted on Monday he was in no rush to slash policy rates again, saying it would be prudent on the part of policymakers to wait for the series of policy easing to work their way through the economy.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change: study

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

Hong Kong may open movie theatres, gyms this week: Cable TV

New Zealand joins Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting to discuss travel hub

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 in 24 hours, lowest in a month: Johns Hopkins

Australia consumers see glimmer of hope, start to spend more

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change: study

[LONDON] Massive programmes of green public investment would be the most cost-effective way both to revive virus-hit...

May 5, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

[NEW YORK] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state...

May 5, 2020 10:24 AM
Real Estate

Property tech startup Cadre plans fund to buy in economic slump

[NEW YORK] Real estate technology startup Cadre is planning to launch a new fund to seize on property-market...

May 5, 2020 10:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shell's Philippines unit to suspend refinery operations for one month

[MANILA] Pilipinas Shell Petroleum said on Tuesday it will shut down its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao refinery in...

May 5, 2020 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong may open movie theatres, gyms this week: Cable TV

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong may reopen movie theatres and gyms this week as the recent absence of coronavirus cases...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.