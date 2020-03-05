You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines inflation slows for first time in four months in Feb

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 9:52 AM

rk_Manila_050320.jpg
Philippine annual inflation slowed for the first time in four months in February as the costs of food, transport and utilities eased, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation slowed for the first time in four months in February as the costs of food, transport and utilities eased, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose to 2.6 per cent in February from a year earlier after a 2.9 per cent rise in the previous month. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 3.0 per cent rise.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, eased to 3.2 per cent in February from 3.3 per cent in January.

A decline in prices would allow the central bank, if needed, to cut interest rates beyond what Governor Benjamin Diokno had committed, to protect the Philippine economy from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

While Mr Diokno remained committed to cutting interest rates by another 25 basis points this year after the quarter-point cut in February, he has said that he will consider more cuts in rates and banks' required reserves if conditions called for them.

SEE ALSO

US consumer spending slows in January; income surges

Mr Diokno said on Wednesday there will no off-cycle policy rate cut and that the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates, the impact of coronavirus, and the February inflation rate would all be tabled at the central bank's March 19 policy meeting.

The central bank previously estimated the virus outbreak could shave up to 0.2 percentage points off first-quarter growth and 0.4 percentage points off second-quarter growth, but the forecasts were being reviewed.

Mr Diokno said growth could be at 6.0 per cent this year, below the government's 6.5 -7.5 per cent target for the year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China reports 139 new coronavirus cases, death toll pass 3,000

Sanders speaks with rival Warren as she weighs campaign future

Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm

Fed says coronavirus causing disruptions, widespread concern

New coronavirus cases in LA, New York as lawmakers reach funding deal

EU executive seeks to crack down on gender pay gap

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; markets cheer Biden's strong show

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose sharply on Thursday, tracking Wall Street after Joe Biden emerged as the front...

Mar 5, 2020 09:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord FY19 income surges after posting 1.52b yuan bargain purchase gain

A GAIN on bargain purchase of 1.52 billion yuan (S$303.6 million) was one of the key reasons for a surge in Yanlord...

Mar 5, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose again in opening trade on Thursday morning following a surge on Wall Street, while...

Mar 5, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist says no relationship with other owners of unit linked to probe

ACCRELIST and its subsidiary Jubilee Industries said that they have no relationship with the individuals who own the...

Mar 5, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street rebound; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday tracking US equities overnight, with the Straits Times Index (STI) rising...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.