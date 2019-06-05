You are here

Philippines May CPI rises 3.2%, above estimates

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 10:47 AM

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation quickened in May for the first time in eight months due to a rise in food and utility prices, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 per cent in May, faster than the previous month's 3.0 per cent and above the 2.9 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll.

It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated but the outcome was within the central bank's 2.8 -3.6 per cent projection for the month.

May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 per cent, within the central bank's 2-4 per cent target for the year.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 3.5 per cent, picking up from April's 3.4 per cent. Inflation on a month-on-month basis was 0.2 per cent.

Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday.

Economists expect inflation to stay benign in the coming months in parts due to base effects, with some pencilling in further cuts in the policy rate and banks' required reserves.

The central bank expects inflation to average 2.9 per cent this year and 3.1 per cent next year, well within its 2-4 per cent target for both years.

The central bank started to unwind last year's policy tightening with a 25 basis point cut in its policy rate last month to support slowing growth.

This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks' required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 per cent from 18 per cent by July.

To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 per cent.

It would next meet on June 20 to review its monetary policy. 

