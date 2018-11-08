Philippines Q3 GDP growth slows, misses forecast

The Philippines' economic growth slowed in the third quarter due to weaker household consumption and exports, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

[MANILA] The Philippines' economic growth slowed in the third quarter due to weaker household consumption and exports, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 6.1 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, below the 6.3 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the previous quarter's upwardly revised 6.2 per cent growth.

Details on quarterly growth are due to be released later.

