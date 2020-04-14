You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 3:19 PM

AB_worker_140420.jpg
The Philippines is allowing health workers with existing overseas contracts to leave, relaxing an order earlier this month to keep them in the country to reinforce the healthcare system amid the pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] The Philippines is allowing health workers with existing overseas contracts to leave, relaxing an order earlier this month to keep them in the country to reinforce the healthcare system amid the pandemic.

Future applications for health-care jobs abroad are "frozen until further notice," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, who called the ban unconstitutional, said on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte said that while he doesn't blame the nurses who wish to return overseas and won't hold them against their will, the situation empowers the state to impose a ban.

Medical professionals with signed contracts as of March 8 will be allowed to leave, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said at a televised briefing Tuesday. The government will also conduct an emergency hiring of more health workers.

The Philippines last week barred doctors, nurses and other health workers from leaving for overseas work for the duration of the state of emergency.

"I'm not blaming anyone. If the Filipino nurses would rather serve in another country for other people, that's fine by me," Mr Duterte said. He said his opinion could change if the situation worsens.

SEE ALSO

New S$8m fund to protect jobs, help freelancers in media sector amid Covid-19

The Philippines recorded 4,932 coronavirus cases as of Monday, the most in Southeast Asia, with deaths reaching 315. It has locked down its main island of 60 million people since mid-March to the end of the month.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New S$8m fund to protect jobs, help freelancers in media sector amid Covid-19

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

Asean leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: Modi

China's March exports slump slows to 6.6% y-o-y, imports down 0.9%

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

New S$8m fund to protect jobs, help freelancers in media sector amid Covid-19

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday unveiled several initiatives in a bid to protect jobs and...

Apr 14, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Bankers keep Vision Fund going with rubber bands

[TAIPEI] Forget that US$24 billion writedown  - about US$17 billion for the financial year at the Vision Fund, and...

Apr 14, 2020 03:30 PM
Consumer

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

[PATHUM THANI, Thailand] Cries of "Food, here comes the food," echoed through a Bangkok neighbourhood as Wannapa...

Apr 14, 2020 03:21 PM
Consumer

AB InBev cuts dividend in half to save more than 1b euros

[NEW YORK] Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) halved its proposed dividend, which will save about one billion euros (S$...

Apr 14, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.