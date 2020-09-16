You are here

Philippines says engaging Western pharma firms, despite Duterte anger

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 1:31 PM

The Philippines continues to negotiate supply deals with a wide range of Covid-19 vaccine makers, its health ministry said on Wednesday, despite its president scolding Western firms and saying he wanted Chinese and Russian vaccines.
[MANILA] The Philippines continues to negotiate supply deals with a wide range of Covid-19 vaccine makers, its health ministry said on Wednesday, despite its president scolding Western firms and saying he wanted Chinese and Russian vaccines.

The Philippines, which has the most infections...

