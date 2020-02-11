You are here

Philippines' trade deficit narrows to six-month low in Dec

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 10:05 AM

The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to its lowest level in six months in December, due to a surge in exports, government data showed on Tuesday.
[MANILA] The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to its lowest level in six months in December, due to a surge in exports, government data showed on Tuesday.

Exports climbed 21.4 per cent in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.6 per cent from a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. The trade deficit reached US$2.48 billion in December, the lowest since June, and smaller than the previous December's US$4.2 billion.

