You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall visited by Covid-19 patients

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 3:47 PM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 11:13 PM

fhmoh150920.jpg
There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 15).

The three restaurants at Plaza Singapura that confirmed Covid-19 cases visited...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US import prices beat expectations as inflation warms up

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself

Thailand approves visas of up to 270 days for long-stay tourists

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Temasek to acquire majority stake in Israeli micro-irrigation firm Rivulis

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 09:56 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices beat expectations as inflation warms up

[WASHINGTON] US import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised...

Sep 15, 2020 09:46 PM
Transport

EU parliament votes to make ships pay for their pollution

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of including greenhouse gas emissions from the...

Sep 15, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs at open as Fed meeting kicks off

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound...

Sep 15, 2020 09:23 PM
Transport

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) has let go of about half of its cadet pilots and cabin crew trainees as it...

Sep 15, 2020 09:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Axington says late update on Dorr's latest shareholding is an 'administrative oversight'

AXINGTON on Tuesday disclosed controlling shareholder Dorr Global Healthcare's latest shareholding following recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carousell to surpass US$900m valuation with Naver deal

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Auditor EY express 'regret' over failures after Wirecard collapse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.